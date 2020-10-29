Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 59,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 219,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 790,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.19.

WBA traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 195,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,561. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

