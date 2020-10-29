Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) a €145.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP SE (SAP.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.86 ($161.02).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €92.24 ($108.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €131.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €124.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. SAP SE has a 52-week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE (SAP.F) Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

