Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Featured Story: Management Fee

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit