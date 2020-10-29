Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Reduced by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 19.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $2,289,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Argus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.87.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.15. 31,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,663. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.