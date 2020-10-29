Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.73.

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Wendys’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Wendys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wendys by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Wendys by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Wendys by 163.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

