Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.73.
WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of WEN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.
In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Wendys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wendys by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Wendys by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Wendys by 163.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Wendys Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
