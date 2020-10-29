WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 853,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $37,684,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 9,917.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 212,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after buying an additional 210,644 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WEX by 101.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 149,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, 140166 reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

WEX stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,821. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

