Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%.
Shares of NYSE WYND traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,983. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.
In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wyndham Destinations Company Profile
Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
