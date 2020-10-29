Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 153.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 110.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.66. 73,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,866. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

