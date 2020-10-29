Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stake Lessened by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Xperi worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Xperi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 119.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPER. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Samir Armaly bought 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 171,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,378.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher A. Seams bought 6,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $80,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,305.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,594 shares of company stock worth $355,367. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xperi stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,743. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

