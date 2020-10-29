Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.42. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

