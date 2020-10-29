Zacks: Brokerages Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report $2.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. IQVIA reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

IQV stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.25. 9,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,397. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,498,048. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 269.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 239.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 71,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 427.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $3,764,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

