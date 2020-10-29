Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.47. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

