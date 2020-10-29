Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Zillow Group stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.72. 7,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,588. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,861,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,573,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 59,130 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 258,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

