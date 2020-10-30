$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.68. BancFirst reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

BANF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,664. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

