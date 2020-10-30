$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

RS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.