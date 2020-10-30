$265.76 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post $265.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.36 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $981.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $977.80 million to $985.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.36 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of AHCO stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.51. 1,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23 and a beta of -0.02. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 495,014 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 87.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 727,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 46.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 186,244 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 16.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $7,945,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

