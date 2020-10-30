2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of 2U in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of TWOU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. 23,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,500. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 692.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 18,081.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

