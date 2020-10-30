A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.70%.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $7.12 on Friday. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $554.85 million, a P/E ratio of 142.40 and a beta of 0.98.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti increased their target price on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

