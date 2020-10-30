AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 652,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,652,167. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

