AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after acquiring an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in AbbVie by 36.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 498,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in AbbVie by 142.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $84.55. 482,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,652,167. The stock has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

