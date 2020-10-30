ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
Shares of ADTN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.
