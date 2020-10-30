ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $128.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.