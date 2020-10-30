Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.75. Air Industries Group shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 244,533 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Air Industries Group worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Air Industries Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

