Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 171,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,923. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

