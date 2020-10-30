Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.57. The company had a trading volume of 339,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,560,352. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.83. The stock has a market cap of $845.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

