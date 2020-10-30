Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,868. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.
