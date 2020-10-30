Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,868. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $86.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

