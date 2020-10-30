Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 11,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $62.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,629.91. The company had a trading volume of 221,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,294. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,516.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,465.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,065.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,769.95.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

