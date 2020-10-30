Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,733.13.

GOOGL stock traded up $56.37 on Friday, reaching $1,613.25. 180,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,577. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,510.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,461.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

