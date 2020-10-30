Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $1,800.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,020.00 price objective (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,711.73.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $75.46 on Friday, hitting $1,632.34. The stock had a trading volume of 130,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,058.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,510.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,461.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.