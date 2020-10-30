Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $3,500.00 at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,515.13.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $134.00 on Friday, hitting $3,077.01. 142,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,338. The stock has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,169.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2,884.28. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $5.07. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,552,963,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

