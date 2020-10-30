American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in American Tower by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 358,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.53 on Friday, reaching $227.12. 28,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.20. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.08.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.