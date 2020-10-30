American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock worth $5,790,042. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.90. 37,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.20. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

