America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.67.

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $85.03. 932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,140. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a market cap of $580.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.72 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

