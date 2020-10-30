AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. AMETEK also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

AME opened at $98.91 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $110.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.31.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

