Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s 7th Largest Position

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 3.9% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

