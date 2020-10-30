Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $222.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $222.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.58.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.81. 29,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,986. The company has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

