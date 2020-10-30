Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $243.00 at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $261.00 to $243.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.58.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.81. 29,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,241,000 after acquiring an additional 166,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

