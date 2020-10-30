Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Bank of America

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.58.

AMGN stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.81. 29,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.20. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 103,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

