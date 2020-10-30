Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $275.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.81. 29,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.73 and its 200 day moving average is $239.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

