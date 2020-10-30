Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.00. Viasat reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Viasat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Viasat by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Viasat by 9.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 27.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Viasat during the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 83.3% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 11,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,190. Viasat has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $77.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,692.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

