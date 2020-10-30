Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. 178,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,298,339. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

