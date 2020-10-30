Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. 178,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,298,339. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit