Analysts Issue Forecasts for 2U, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for 2U in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWOU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in 2U by 692.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

