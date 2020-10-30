Analysts Issue Forecasts for S&P Global Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $11.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2022 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

SPGI stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,582. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.17 and a 200 day moving average of $333.40. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 28.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 84,326 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in S&P Global by 41.7% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 125,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

