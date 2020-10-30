Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APO. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 30,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,287. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

