Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at DA Davidson

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.79.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $6.51 on Friday, hitting $108.81. 3,751,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,780,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2,058.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

