Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) Shares Gap Down to $33.00

Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $31.50. Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) shares last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 84,062 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.08.

In other news, insider David Blain sold 59,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £18,974.72 ($24,790.59).

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

