Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. 1,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.75. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $36.21.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.74). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $6,662,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $16,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

