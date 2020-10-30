ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.20. 704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,931. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $766.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

