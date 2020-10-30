Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

ARCT stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.49. 8,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 3.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

