Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.