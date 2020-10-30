Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.11. 878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,546. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Astec Industries by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.